Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

