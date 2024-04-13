WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 213,949 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $341,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 3,906,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

