WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 213,949 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $341,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
Corteva Stock Performance
Shares of CTVA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 3,906,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corteva
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.