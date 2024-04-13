Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $4.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.04. The firm has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

