Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 113,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 21,554,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,917,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

