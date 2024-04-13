106,800 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.