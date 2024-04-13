Essex LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

