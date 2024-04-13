Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $22.48 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,483,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

