Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $12.95 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1,152.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,586,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. 565,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,514. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

