Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,533 shares during the period. Imperial Oil comprises approximately 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.93. 512,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

