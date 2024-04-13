The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GS traded down $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.49. 2,815,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,249. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.