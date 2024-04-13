Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 14,745 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,079,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

