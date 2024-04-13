DataHighway Price Down 15.1% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $19,101.58 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04982718 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,203.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

