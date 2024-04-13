Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,623. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

