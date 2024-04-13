Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

