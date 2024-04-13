YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

