Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,677. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

