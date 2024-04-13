Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 653,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

