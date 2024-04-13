Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 300,150 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $267,647,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 3,805,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

