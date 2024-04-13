730,425 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 730,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,126,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

