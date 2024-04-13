Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $99.79 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 8.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $99,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 826,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,309. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

