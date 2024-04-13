KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.84.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $19.83 on Friday, reaching $680.78. The stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,786. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $680.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.