Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. 838,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.