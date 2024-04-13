Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 1,571 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

