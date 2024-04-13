Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Buzzi stock remained flat at $18.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.55.
About Buzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.