Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Centamin Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 48,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

