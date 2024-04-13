Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Centamin Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 48,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
Centamin Company Profile
