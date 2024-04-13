Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Expands By 47.6%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Capcom Stock Down 1.1 %

CCOEY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.53. 6,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.