Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,709,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 24,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,123. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

