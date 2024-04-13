Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in March

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 43.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

