CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,634.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

CAIAF stock remained flat at $32.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.