China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,003,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 33,660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 410,031.0 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About China Hongqiao Group
