China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,003,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 33,660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 410,031.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

