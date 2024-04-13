NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE remained flat at $92.00 during trading on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

