Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.58. 2,165,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

