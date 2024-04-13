Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 5.91% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.