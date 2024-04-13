Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 67,906 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 1,114,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

