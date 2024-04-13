Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. 1,088,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

