Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,634 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 261,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,525,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,303. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

