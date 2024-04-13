Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,628 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,783,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,714,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 247,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGMU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 118,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

