Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,006,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

