Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

