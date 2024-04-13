Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $22.56 on Friday, reaching $763.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $808.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

