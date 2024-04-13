MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.14. 2,744,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.