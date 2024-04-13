Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. 12,024,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159,892. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.