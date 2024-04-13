Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

