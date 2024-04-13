Hedera (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.86 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $138.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,211 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,211.31292 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0854049 USD and is down -15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $145,380,397.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

