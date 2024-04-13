Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $7.70 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $103.46 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010852 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,788.10 or 0.99936991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11197544 USD and is down -18.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,669,383.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

