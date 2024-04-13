Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,243. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

