Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 48,485 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 199.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. 169,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,137. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

