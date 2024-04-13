Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

