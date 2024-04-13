Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.0 %

FIBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 715,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.