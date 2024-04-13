Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

